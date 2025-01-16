Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former member says DCC must push for a Donegal seat at the cabinet table

A former member of Donegal County Council says there should be a concerted push from the county, and particularly from current council members, to have a Donegal TD appointed to the cabinet when incoming Taoiseach Michael Martin announces his new government.

Following agreement this week, it’s expected that Mr Martin will be elected Taoiseach when the Dail reconvenes next Wednesday.

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue served as Agriculture and Marine Minister in the previous government, but there is speculation that most portfolios will be swapped between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, and Minister McConalogue may lose out.

Former Councillor Ian McGarvey says there’s been a historic deficit in funding to the council over many years, and a strong voice is necessary at the cabinet table……….

