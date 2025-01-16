Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harding Manager knows it will be difficult coming to Fanad

Fanad United’s oppostion in the FAI Junior Cup this weekend are Dublin side Harding United.

Unbeaten so far this season in the United Churches League, Harding have been banging in the goals of late, although last weekend they were held to a 1-1 draw by Black Forge FC who lined out with MMA fighter Conor McGregor in their ranks.

Harding manager Brian Boyle has Donegal connections, and his squad includes three Donegal players, Shane Sweeney, Sean Bonner and Jason Ashmore.

This time last year Harding actually played Buncrana Hearts in the competition at the same stage.

So it’s a second year in a row that they have an away tie in Donegal.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Brian Boyle ahead of their trip north:

