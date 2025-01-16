Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Inflation increase a major concern – IHF

The annual rate of inflation rose in December to 1 point 4 per cent.

That’s up from 1 per cent in the year to November, according to the CSO.

The sectors with the largest price increases over the 12 months were restaurants and hotels, up 3 point 7 per cent, and recreation and culture, up 3 point 3 per cent.

The Irish Hotels Federation says costs are continuing to rise across the board and inflation urgently needs to be moderated.

President Michael Magner, says nothing has been immune to price increases and this upward trend needs to be reversed………….

