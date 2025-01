A fault on an ESB powerline has left 736 premises without power in the Ballyraine area of Letterkenny.

As a result, the traffic lights on the Polestar Roundabout are experiencing difficulty.

It’s estimated the issue will be resolved by 8:30am this morning.

Live updates can be found HERE.

Update 08:12am

383 premises remain without power in Ballyraine.

It’s estimated that power will be restored by 11am this morning.