A veterinary nursing degree is to be rolled out this September at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University.

It’s the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The Veterinary Nursing and Advancing Animal Healthcare and Practice degrees have been designed in a bid to respond to the shortage of such trained workers in Northern Ireland.

The pressure of the shortage is a cross-border problem, with a veterinary school being approved in the ATU Letterkenny last September.