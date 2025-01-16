Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We discuss the problem of dogs not being controlled in public and sheep kills and later we discuss hospital carparking charges:

We talk about a HSE initiative to destigmatize HIV and there is more on the issue of dog control:

We discuss the problems with fast fashion, the Marie Keating Foundation is offering to go into secondary school with their programme on cancer and there is news of a pop-up pre-loved clothes shop and gig in Milford on Saturday – both supported by Elevate 55:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 January 2025
O'Dowd Derry
Top Stories, News

O’Dowd acknowledges importance of connectivity in Derry and the North West

16 January 2025
luh-1
Top Stories, News

€132,882 collected at LUH carparking fees in 2023

16 January 2025
Ian McGarvey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former member says DCC must push for a Donegal seat at the cabinet table

16 January 2025
veterinary nursing coleraine
Top Stories, News

NI’s first veterinary nursing degree to be rolled out in September

16 January 2025
dalradian 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tyrone Gold Mining hearings suspended for two months to facilitate consultation in Donegal

16 January 2025

