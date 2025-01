Victims campaigners have staged a protest outside Belfast High Court – which is today hearing an appeal over a ruling which ordered the British Government to hold a public inquiry into the murder of GAA official Sean Brown.

He was abducted by loyalists in Derry and shot near Randalstown in May 1997.

No one has ever been convicted, but a previous inquest was told state agents had been involved.

Sinn Fein MLA Deidre Hargey, is among those supporting the Brown family…………