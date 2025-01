There’s renewed calls for additional harbour masters in Donegal.

In Inishowen, there is currently only one harbour master in place, based at Greencastle pier.

Councillor Martin McDermott believes more resources need to be put in place to monitor other busy piers in the peninsula such as; Bunagee, Glengad, Leenan, Uris and Malin Head.

He says aside from overseeing fishing activities, harbour masters are essential in ensuring adequate health and safety standards are being met: