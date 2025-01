Attempts by Independent TDs who are supporting the Government to secure opposition speaking time in the Dáil are being described as a farce by Sinn Féin.

The Regional Independents who won’t be Ministers are seeking to create a technical group to ensure speaking slots from the opposition benches.

New Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy will have to rule on the issue next week.

Sinn Féin party whip, Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn, says it’s a case of having their cake and eating it too: