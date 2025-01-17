Letterkenny rape victim rejected counselling for fear noytes would be used against her

A woman who was raped by her former partner said she did not receive any counselling because she thought the notes from the sessions would be used against her.

A woman who was raped by her former partner said she did not

receive any counselling because she thought the notes from the sessions would

be used against her.

Reading a victim impact to the Central Criminal Court, Susan

Lynch said she regretted not receiving any counselling following rapes

perpetrated on her by Paul Arthur, causing her to leave her home with her two

children.

Arthur (59) of Cornwall, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, was found

guilty by a jury of three counts of rape of Ms

Lynch on dates between September 2017 and July 2018 following a trial in

Castlebar. He was jailed today/yesterday (FRIDAY) for 10 years.

Ms Lynch waived her legal right to anonymity to allow her

former partner of 14 years to be named.

Sentencing him today/yesterday (FRI), Mr Justice

Patrick McGrath paid tribute to Ms Lynch’s “powerful” victim impact statement,

which he said described “the very serious effect this has had on her”.

He noted it was a serious breach of trust – and a repeated

breach of trust – by a man against his long-term partner. He noted it was pre-meditated.

In mitigation, the judge said Arthur has no previous

convictions and suffers from a number of health issues. However, he said he did

not believe prison would be “unduly oppressive” for him.

Arthur has been in custody since the guilty verdicts were

handed down last November. The sentence was backdated to when he went into

custody.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Lynch said she declined

any counselling because the notes could be used against her during the trial.

“Any counselling notes I did would be used against me …so I

received no counselling while the court was awaiting trial…I now regret that,”

she said.

Ms Lynch said that she gave a statement to gardaí in October

2019 and had been waiting for trial ever since.

“The trial was just a series of humiliations for me… I felt

so stupid,” she said. “It brought me back to the one moment I was supposed to

forget.”

“I had to go into intimate detail in a room full of strangers

of what happened to me…it was humiliating,” she added.

Ms Lynch told the court she had three surgeries and was taken

to A&E for panic attacks. She said she now suffers from alopecia. She said

she could not sleep because the rapes happened in her bed.

Ms Lynch described how it was like a bereavement because she

lost her identity and her home and had to start over again.

“I lock my bedroom door every night and I check it and I

doublecheck it. I lock my car door. I am in fight or flight mode.”

“I don’t listen to the

same music anymore. I don’t dance anymore, I used to love dancing, I don’t do

anything that reminds me of him.”

Ms Lynch said she had lent Arthur’s business €65,000 and only

€20,000 of that was returned.

“Financially, I had no home, no comforts…I slept on a sofa

bed and I’d to start all over again.” Ms Lynch said she no longer works and has

not been able to since 2018.

“You were a monster and you are a monster in my dreams,” she

said.

“The pain that you have caused cannot be measured in any

way,” she added.

Detective Garda Rosarie Monagle said the first rape occurred

when Ms Lynch was in bed sleeping in September 2017 and she moved out of this

bedroom after that.

She told Tim O’Leary SC, prosecuting, that on July 21, 2018,

Ms Lynch was awoken by Arthur anally raping her. He then turned her over and

proceeded to vaginally rape her. She left the family home in Donegal two days

later.

The court heard Ms Lynch and Arthur had two children together

and Arthur had three others from a previous relationship.

John Berry SC, defending, told the court that there would be

no appeal against the conviction in this case. “Hopefully that will give her

some comfort,” he said.

Mr Berry said his client had no previous convictions. Arthur

had a number of supporters in court for the sentence hearing. “When he is

released, he will be returned to a community who will welcome him,” said Mr

Berry.

A new law mooted by Justice Minister Helen McEntee last year

has yet to be passed in relation to rape survivors’ counselling notes no longer

being admissible as evidence.