7,500 homes, farms and businesses in Donegal will receive access to fibre broadband ahead of schedule.

National Broadband Ireland says 2,800 of these will be brought forward from 2026.

Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Carndonagh and Ardara deployment areas are those due to be upgraded over the course of this year, seven months sooner than anticipated.

As of today, NBI has made high-speed fibre broadband available to 16,060 premises in Co Donegal.