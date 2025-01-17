Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is former Garda SGT Christie Galligan, campaigner Emma Govha and businessman Leonard Watson – topics include the make-up of the new Government and its commitments for the next 5 years and irresponsible dog owners:

And we were live from An Grianan Theatre for the launch of a national initiative to reduce and prevent alcohol harm in communities. Letterkenny is  the first of 12 locations where the initiative will be rolled out.

Community-led steering groups, with the help of multiple State agencies, will provide targeted interventions in their respective areas.

‘Building Safer Communities’ is initiative devised by the World Health Organization and we hear from a number of people and agencies locally involved in the rollout: 

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 January 2025
car (002)
Top Stories, News

Police investigating arson attack in Derry

17 January 2025
Altnagelvin Area Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Derry PBP councillor says privatisation is at the root of the NHS crisis

17 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-17 120322
Top Stories, News

Gas water heaters sold in Donegal recalled

17 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 January 2025
car (002)
Top Stories, News

Police investigating arson attack in Derry

17 January 2025
Altnagelvin Area Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Derry PBP councillor says privatisation is at the root of the NHS crisis

17 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-17 120322
Top Stories, News

Gas water heaters sold in Donegal recalled

17 January 2025
goretti
Audio, News, Top Stories

Chief Superintendent welcomes launch of ‘Building Safer Communities’ initiative in Letterkenny

17 January 2025
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

Section 39 workers to vote on possible strike action

17 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube