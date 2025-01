SIPTU members in some community services will vote on possible strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The union represents 5,000 Section 39 workers, which covers services such as disability and home care supports.

SIPTU is calling on the Government to honour a pay agreement reached at the Workplace Relations Commission in October 2023.

Damian Ginley, Health Sector Organiser with SIPTU, says essential services will be impacted if workers go on strike: