Letterkenny Rovers have been beaten 3-1 by Mervue United in the 5th Round of the FAI Junior Cup at Leck View this evening.

BJ Banda put Stephen McConnell’s men in front early in the first half, but a fantastic response from the impressive Galway side had them 2-1 in front at the break.

Jason Molloy hit a third for Mervue on 74 minutes to ensure it would the away side who progress to the last 32 of the competition.

Chris Ashmore was at Leck View for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…