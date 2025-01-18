Regional Indepenents technical group allowed to ask questions from opposition benches

Independent TDs – who have agreed to support the incoming government, but do not hold a ministerial position – will be allowed to ask questions from the opposition benches.

The issue attracted criticism after it emerged some Regional Independents wanted to form a technical group in the Dáil in order to get more speaking time.

In a statement this morning, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy says a precedent for this was set during the confidence and supply agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in 2016, during which Fianna Fáil “was still considered the main opposition party”.

She has invited any members of the Dáil Business Committee who do not agree to make a submission outlining any alternatives by close of business next Wednesday.

Irish Daily Mail Political Editor Craig Hughes says it’s already a rocky start for some.