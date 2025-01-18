Rugby: Letterkenny defeated by Ards

Letterkenny were beaten 38-19 by Ards in the Ulster Championship 2 at the Dave Gallaher Grounds this afternoon.

The Donegal side raced into a 14-point lead in the first quarter thanks to tries from Daf Green and Jordan Mealiff but were pegged back and went in at the interval 19-14 in arrears.

Having equalised through a Cody Lafferty try at the beginning of the second half, Letterkenny failed to score for the remainder of the game and the Newtownards side ran out comfortable winners.

With the full time report for Highland Radio Saturday Sport, here’s Alex McDonald…