Share of the spoils for Institute and Ballyclare

Institute have drawn 2-2 with Ballyclare in the NIFL Championship at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

Having gone 1-0 to the good after just 3 minutes thanks to an effort from Brandon Diau, ‘Stute found themselves 2-1 down at the interval.

It took a Padraig Lynch strike 10 minutes from time salvage a point for the Derry side.

The result now leaves Institute in 9th position in the league table.

In other games, Ards defeated Armagh 4-2, H&W Welders had a 4-0 home win over Ballinamallard, Limavady won 4-0 against Dundela, Annagh went to Newington and came away with a 3-0 win and Newry City defeated league-leaders Bangor 2-1.