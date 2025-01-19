Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Libraries offering height adjustable tables at five centres across the county

Donegal County Library Service has purchased five height adjustable tables, which are being located at the libraries in Letterkenny, Buncrana, the Twin Towns, Milford and Gweedore.

The tables can be used by wheelchair users, people with hidden disabilities and by parents and caregivers who have young infants in prams. They can be used for group work, ands can also be used for the Tovertafel system, which is used for people with dementia and other special needs.

The council is inviting anyone who is interested to call into their local library to arrange a demonstration.

**********************************

Statement in full –

Donegal County Library Service have purchased five height adjustable tables with thanks to the Dormant Accounts Fund. These tables are available at Central Library Letterkenny, Buncrana Community Library, Twin Towns Community Library, Milford Community Library and Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair.

The height adjustable tables are universal in their use, and can be used by wheelchair users, people with hidden disabilities and by parents and caregivers who have young infants in prams. They’re great for study, group work or using in conjunction with our Tovertafel.

Everyone is welcome to call into any of the branches named above and ask staff for more information. Groups are advised to contact their preferred branch to arrange a visit and demonstration.

These additions add to our growing resources to support community inclusion. Find out all that we currently have on offer at donegallibrary.ie

Library membership is free and unlocks access to a large variety of free resources at your local library. There’s no late fees and you can reserve your next read from the comfort of your home and your local library will let you know when it’s ready for collection. Donegal County Library Service have many free online offerings too, such as free e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, e-newspapers, online learning, and research resources.  

For more information on what’s available and happening at your local library, please visit donegallibrary.ie or follow Donegal County Library Service on Facebook @DonegalCountyLibrary or Instagram at @donegallibrary for more information. 

