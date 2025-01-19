Fanad United reach last 16 of FAI Junior Cup

Fanad United’s FAI Junior Cup journey continues as Arthur Lynch’s side defeated Harding FC of Dublin 3-0 in this afternoon’s Round 5 clash at Triagh-A-Loch.

A first half strike from Paddy Carr and second half efforts from Eoin Logue and Martin McElhinney gave Fanad the win, which now means they are the only Donegal club left in the competition after Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic both bowed out this weekend.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore was reporting live as the full time whistle went in Triagh-A-Loch…