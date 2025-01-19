Fianna Fáil polling to conclude this evening on upcoming programme for Government

Polling of Fianna Fail members is expected to conclude in the next hour on the upcoming programme for Government.

A special Ard Fheis is being held in Dublin by the party, which has seen protestors outside calling for the Occupied Territories Bill to be enacted.

Meanwhile, the issue of speaking time for Independent TDs supporting the government still rumbles on.

But Tánaiste Micheál Martin doesn’t think that issue matters to the public.

Outgoing Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says despite Michael Lowry’s previous controversies, he’s still an elected politician.