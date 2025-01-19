Tanaiste says nearly every line of Occupied Territories Bill must be amended before passed

The Tanaiste says almost every single line of the Occupied Territories Bill will have to be amended before it can be passed.

The Fianna Fail leader is at his party’s Ard Fheis in Dublin today for members to vote on the new programme for Government.

Outside, protestors have accused the party of supporting genocide.

But Tainaiste Micheal Martin says a new bill may have to be drawn up.

Meanwhile, outgoing Agriculture Minister Charlie McConologue has rejected claims that the Occupied Territories Bill could be scrapped.