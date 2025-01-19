Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tanaiste says nearly every line of Occupied Territories Bill must be amended before passed

The Tanaiste says almost every single line of the Occupied Territories Bill will have to be amended before it can be passed.

The Fianna Fail leader is at his party’s Ard Fheis in Dublin today for members to vote on the new programme for Government.

Outside, protestors have accused the party of supporting genocide.

But Tainaiste Micheal Martin says a new bill may have to be drawn up.

Meanwhile, outgoing Agriculture Minister Charlie McConologue has rejected claims that the Occupied Territories Bill could be scrapped.

Top Stories

Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste says nearly every line of Occupied Territories Bill must be amended before passed

19 January 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for EU to increase funding to counter animal disease outbreaks

19 January 2025
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ceasefire comes into effect in Gaza

19 January 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two die in separate road collisions in Wexford and Cavan

19 January 2025
Advertisement

