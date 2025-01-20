Busy day at Derry City as Dom Thomas signs on

Scottish midfielder, Dom Thomas joined Derry City on Monday evening, the third player of the day to sign on with the Brandywell club.

The 28-year-old joins from Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship on a 2-year deal.

Earlier in the day Derry confirmed the signings of experienced midfielder Robbie Benson from Dundalk and Shrewsbury Town captain Carl Winchester.

Thomas was club captain at Queens Park where he made making 23 appearances so far this season and chipped in with 7 goals.

The Glaswegian came up through the youth ranks of Celtic and Motherwell and even featured in the Foyle Cup many years ago so this isn’t his first time in the city.

Dom has played for a host of other sides in the SPFL pyramid including Kilmarnock, Dunfermline, Dumbarton and Queen of the South.