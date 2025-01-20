Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Busy day at Derry City as Dom Thomas signs on

Scottish midfielder, Dom Thomas joined Derry City on Monday evening, the third player of the day to sign on with the Brandywell club.

The 28-year-old joins from Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship on a 2-year deal.

Earlier in the day Derry confirmed the signings of experienced midfielder Robbie Benson from Dundalk and Shrewsbury Town captain Carl Winchester.

Thomas was club captain at Queens Park where he made making 23 appearances so far this season and chipped in with 7 goals.

The Glaswegian came up through the youth ranks of Celtic and Motherwell and even featured in the Foyle Cup many years ago so this isn’t his first time in the city.

Dom has played for a host of other sides in the SPFL pyramid including Kilmarnock, Dunfermline, Dumbarton and Queen of the South.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donald Trump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President

20 January 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 20th

20 January 2025
News

Opportunity to tender for Donegal Business

20 January 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Two men seriously assaulted during incident in Lifford

20 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Donald Trump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President

20 January 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 20th

20 January 2025
News

Opportunity to tender for Donegal Business

20 January 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Two men seriously assaulted during incident in Lifford

20 January 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to be deployed in Donegal this evening

20 January 2025
court (1)
News

Defence force member stationed in Donegal jailed today for rape of fellow soldier

20 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube