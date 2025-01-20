Calls for portion of LEP funding to be ringfenced for men’s sheds in Donegal



A Glenties councillor is proposing that €75,000 from the Local Enhancement Programme be specifically allocated to fund Men and Women’s Sheds in Donegal.

This proposal comes after a change in the funding model for these community initiatives. Previously, funding for Men’s Sheds was provided by the Irish Men’s Shed Association. However, under the new arrangement, funding will now come from the LEP.

Councillor Brian Carr emphasizes that 25 sheds across Donegal rely on this funding to provide crucial health and wellbeing resources to their communities. Previously, these sheds could claim up to €3,000 per year for overheads .

Councillor Carr believes that ringfencing this funding will ensure continued support for these valuable community initiatives without negatively impacting other services that also benefit from the LEP: