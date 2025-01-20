Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Defence force member stationed in Donegal jailed today for rape of fellow soldier

A member of the defence forces who was stationed in Donegal has been jailed today for eight and a half years after being convicted of the rape of a fellow soldier.

Kielan Mooney, of Bloomfield Park, Derry, was found to have raped her in a Dublin city hotel, but he still doesn’t accept the jury’s verdict and has shown no remorse.

After meeting Kielan Mooney on a night out, the woman went back to a Dublin hotel with him, where she consented to some sexual activity; which, in the judge’s words he spurned in a “selfish, arrogant and forceful way.”

The judge said it was clear that what he did went “radically beyond” what she was prepared to consent to.

He said, “he took what he wanted … with no respect for her boundaries.”

Last month, Mooney, a father-of-five, handed up testimonials describing him as “very family orientated” and a man who strives for the best for his children.

Today, two of his exes set the record straight with statements describing him as a man who never sees his children and doesn’t pay maintenance.

One of them said he wasn’t a good father, while the other said he always put his social life before the two children they have together.

Mooney was jailed for eight and a half years today.

