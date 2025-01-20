Fog warning comes into force in Donegal tonight

A fog warning comes into force in Donegal from 8pm tonight.
Met Eireann is warning of impaired visibility and potentially hazardous travelling conditions due to areas of dense fog.
The status yellow alert remains in place until 11am tomorrow.
