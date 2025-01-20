Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai at scene of incident in Lifford

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident in Lifford.

It’s understood firearms may have been involved in the incident which occurred at 10am this morning on the Conneyburrow Road.

No further details are known at this time.

