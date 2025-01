The Government is being urged to step in and protect the provision of fire services in South Donegal.

The fire stations in Bundoran, Ballyshannon and Glencolmcille have been under threat of closure for decades.

It’s now understood, plans are being considered which would see Bundoran and Ballyshannon stations amalgamated into one ‘super station’ with two appliances.

Councillor Michael McMahon says the saga has come to a stage where Government intervention is needed: