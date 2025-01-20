Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 20th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 20th:

Top Stories

Donald Trump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President

20 January 2025
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 20th

20 January 2025
News

Opportunity to tender for Donegal Business

20 January 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Two men seriously assaulted during incident in Lifford

20 January 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

