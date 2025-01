Uisce Éireann has completed major water infrastructure improvements in Manorcunningham under the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

These works, finished in November 2024, involved replacing over 3 kilometres of old water pipes.

The project was aimed to reduce leaks and improve the overall reliability of the water supply for residents in Manorcunningham, Pluck, and Errity.

New water connections were also installed, bringing a more secure supply directly to homes and businesses.