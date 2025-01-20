Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Opportunity to tender for Donegal Business

Invitation to tender Civil Engineering Works
Roarty Associates Limited wishes to appoint a contractor to undertake civil engineering works at The Wild Atlantic Camp Creeslough, Co Donegal, F92T2RF. The scope will include new carparking bays (17nr), siteworks and associated infrastructure required for the installation of commercial EV Charing Points. The planning Permission for these works can be viewed on the following link: https://www.eplanning.ie/DonegalCC/AppFileRefDetails/2461779/0
The EV charging points supply and installation will be tendered separately.
Interested contractors are invited express their interest to roartyltd@gmail.com to obtain the tender package.
The closing date for the submission of tenders is at 12 noon on Monday, 10 th February 2025.

Invitation to tender to supply EV Charing
Roarty Associates Limited wishes to appoint a contractor for the supply and installation of new EV charging points The Wild Atlantic Camp, Creeslough, Co Donegal, F92T2RF. The scope will include 1nr 150KVA charger and 2nr 22KVA chargers. The planning Permission for these works can be viewed on the following link:
https://www.eplanning.ie/DonegalCC/AppFileRefDetails/2461779/0
The associated civil engineering works will be tendered separately.
Interested contractors are invited express their interest to roartyltd@gmail.com to obtain the tender package.
The closing date for the submission of tenders is at 12 noon on Monday, 10th February 2025.

Top Stories

Donald Trump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President

20 January 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 20th

20 January 2025
News

Opportunity to tender for Donegal Business

20 January 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Two men seriously assaulted during incident in Lifford

20 January 2025
