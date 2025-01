A Palestinian woman living in Buncrana says 32 members of her extended family have been killed in the war in Gaza.

A ceasefire there has entered its second day.

Hamas released three Israeli hostages yesterday, in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners, all women and children.

A surge of humanitarian aid has also started entering Gaza.

Majida Al Askri told Donal Kavanagh on todays Nine ’til Noon that among the dead is her brother and his children: