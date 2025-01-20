Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In hour One, Donal Kavanagh speaks to Professor Ken Mulpeter about the need for a better model of care for older people, we hear from the Lifford Community Hospital campaign, and Letterkenny Chamber CEO tells us the Shop LK initiative raised over €7 million last year………….. 

Hour two sees discussions on the enviornmental impact of dumping aviation fuel, we speak Majida, a Palestinian woman living in Buncrana about the ceasefire in Gaza, and the INFHA tell us about a new threat to the wool sector…………. 

In Hour three, Brendan Devenney previews this coming weekend’s Junior All Ireland Club Final, with Naomh Padraig’s participation to be marked in a special live DL Debate tonight,  concern is expressed about the glare from new LED car lights, we hear of a special gym service in Derry for men struggling with addiction, and we speak to Mickey Joe Harte about his exit from Dancing with the Stars………  

Top Stories

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Gardai at scene of incident in Lifford

20 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 January 2025
windy
Top Stories, News

Wind advisory issued for all of Ireland

20 January 2025
Mens Sheds
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for portion of LEP funding to be ringfenced for men’s sheds in Donegal

20 January 2025
