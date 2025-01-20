Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In hour One, Donal Kavanagh speaks to Professor Ken Mulpeter about the need for a better model of care for older people, we hear from the Lifford Community Hospital campaign, and Letterkenny Chamber CEO tells us the Shop LK initiative raised over €7 million last year…………..

Hour two sees discussions on the enviornmental impact of dumping aviation fuel, we speak Majida, a Palestinian woman living in Buncrana about the ceasefire in Gaza, and the INFHA tell us about a new threat to the wool sector………….

In Hour three, Brendan Devenney previews this coming weekend’s Junior All Ireland Club Final, with Naomh Padraig’s participation to be marked in a special live DL Debate tonight, concern is expressed about the glare from new LED car lights, we hear of a special gym service in Derry for men struggling with addiction, and we speak to Mickey Joe Harte about his exit from Dancing with the Stars………