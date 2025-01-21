Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ATU given green light to appoint Executive Management Team

The Atlantic Technological University has received confirmation that it can now begin appointing its Executive Management Team.

The move will lead to the open recruitment of senior positions to the executive management team within the university.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Patrick O’Donovan says he is delighted to make the announcement today.

He says the senior management team will be critical in fulfilling the regional mission of Technological Universities.

