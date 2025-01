A sum of cash was stolen yesterday during a break-in at Manor View Park in Letterkenny.

Gardai say entry was gained to an apartment between the hours 7.30am and 2.30pm. No damage was caused to the property, but a sum of cash was stolen and items were moved around.

Letterkenny Gardai are urging anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area to contact them on 074-9167100.