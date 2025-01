Failte Ireland has finally agreed to meet with members of the Inishowen Municipal District.

Councillors in the peninsula have repeatedly spoken out over the lack of promotion of the area as a tourist destination.

A downturn in footfall in Inishowen last summer season led to fears over the survival of businesses who depend on revenue from tourism.

The meeting is due to take place next month.

Councillor Martin McDermott says time is of the essence: