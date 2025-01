A car was left substantially damaged in Letterkenny after an unknown substance was poured over it in broad daylight.

Gardaí have described the incident as unsavoury.

It happened at the Orchard Crescent Letterkenny on Thursday last between approx. 10.20am and 10.25am.

The man was dressed in black and wore a balaclava.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh gave Greg Hughes the details earlier today during the community Garda information segment: