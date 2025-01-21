Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon

We look at what’s making the papers before we hear concerns over the increasing number of students successfully applying for an exemption to learn Irish in schools. the Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín defends his party over criticism for allowing four Independent TDs, who plan to back the government in every Dáil vote, to join his opposition technical group for speaking rights – Sinn Fein’s Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD also has his say:

In this hour we have the latest appeals and information from Gardai in ‘Community Garda Information’ and we hear concerns over the decision to move the Donegal Education Support Centre from Donegal Town to Letterkenny:

We hear concerns over new guidelines, coming into force in September, on the use of seclusion and restraints in schools. There are concerns of an increase in students using ‘nicotine pouches’ in schools and there’s worry about a new funding model for men’s sheds in Donegal which could threaten their future: