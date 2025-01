The young man in critical condition following an incident at a house in Lifford yesterday has been named locally as Charles Dooher.

He was airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, for treatment of serious injuries.

Another man aged in his 60s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of less-serious injuries.

Gardaí are investigating and appealing for information from those in the Coneyburrow Road area from 10 am until 11 am.