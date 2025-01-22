Lack of skilled labour force will slow down delivery of housing in Donegal – Cllr McBride

A lack of skilled labour will be the filter that slows down the delivery of more housing in Donegal.

That’s the belief of Cllr Michael McBride, who this week called for the establishmemnt of a task force that would include all relevant agencies to address this issue.

Officials said the council has in the past engaged with the Northwest Tertiary Education Cluster with a view towards them developing a skills academy.

Cllr McBride says others such as the Construction Industry Federation should be involved.

If there isn’t a sufficient pool of labour in place, he warned, ambitious plans will fail, and Donegal cannot afford failure: