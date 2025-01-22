Major barrier resolved in Defence Forces recruitment crisis



A major barrier to solving the recruitment and retention crisis in the Defence Forces has been removed according to a representitive group.

RACO is welcoming the move by the outgoing Minister for Enterprise to no longer submit the Forces to an exemption to the Working Time Directive.

Members are now entitled to guaranteed rest periods while those deployed overseas will have their reunion flight paid for after previously paying for it themselves.

RACO’s General Secretary Conor King says their members are happy to get the rights they deserve: