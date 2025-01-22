Members briefed on progress with DCC’s capital Housing Programme

A special meeting of Donegal Council has been given an update on progress with the authority’s Housing Capital Programme.

Members were told there are currently 123 turnkey homes being constructed on sites in Letterkenny, Ballybofey, Donegal Town, Bunbeg and Convoy.

Six more turnkey projects totalling 159 units have received Stage 1-2 Departmental approval, three projects encompassing 96 units are at planning stage, while a seven unit project in Annagry has received departmental approval and is currently at contract stage.

In terms of in-house projects, 190 units are progressing at sites in Letterkenny, Raphoe, Dungloe, Bundoran, Kilcar and Buncrana.