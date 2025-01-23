Deputy Charles Ward urges the Taoiseach to prioritise Donegal

100% Redress TD Charles Ward has urged Taoiseach Michael Martin to prioritise Donegal over the next five years, telling him that there are pressing issues in the county that need to be addressed.

He said it’s a particularly important message to drive home at a time when storm warnings are in place, forcing many people to leave their homes because of the fear they will collapse around them.

Speaking during the debate on the new cabinet, Deputy Ward said there is a humanitarian crisis in the county that the government cannot ignore………….