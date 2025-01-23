Man appears in court in Derry with multiple drug related offences

A man has appeared in Londonderry Magistrates’ Court, charged with multiple drug related offences.

The charges include possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

This incident in connection to an ongoing investigation by District Support Officers into the seizure of suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £20,000 during a search in the city on Thursday 16th January.