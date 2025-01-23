McErlean and Johnston start new WRC season on Rally Monte Carlo

The new season of the World Rally Championship action gets underway on Thursday evening with the Rally Monte-Carlo.

There is extra Irish interest this year as M.I. Rally Academy duo of Derry’s Josh McErlean and Eoin Treacy make their Rally1 debut aboard M-Sport’s Ford Puma and

Tyrone’s Aaron Johnston starts his fourth full year alongside Takamoto Katsuta in a Toyota Yaris.

McErlean’s Puma will wear the number 55 throughout its 14 WRC events in 2025. Rally Monte-Carlo marks the Kilrea pilot’s 55th event since winning the Junior British Rally Championship, the Billy Coleman Award, and joining the MI Rally Academy. Seeded 10th for his second visit to the south of France’s famous asphalt roads, McErlean is aiming for a smooth run on WRC’s four-day opener.

“This is just the beginning for us and the start of a long season,” explained McErlean. “So, we are approaching this step by step and aim to find our feet as quickly as possible.

“That’s not an easy task, but we are determined to do everything we can to have a clean, enjoyable rally and do our very best for the M-Sport team.”

A day-and-a-half test in France allowed the Irish pairing to sample Rally1 power on a mix of snow, ice, and dry asphalt stages. Shakedown on Wednesday will give McErlean another chance to gauge his new surroundings before heading to Monaco to soak up the atmosphere on the rally’s famous Casino Square start on Thursday evening.

McErlean and Treacy are joined by a further four Motorsport Ireland competitors on the icy foothills of the Alps.

Aaron Johnston will join McErlean and Treacy in Monte-Carlo’s Rally1 field co-driving for Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta. The Toyota Yaris Rally1 crew will hope to build on their four top five finishes in 2024, including a runner-up result on the gruelling Safari Rally. Katsuta and Johnston finished seventh on last year’s edition of “The Monte” and line up as part of a five-car entry of Rally1 Toyotas.

Eamonn Boland and MJ Morrissey return for another year of World Rally Championship escapades. Morrissey claimed the WRC Masters Cup co-drivers’ title after an impressive campaign in 2024. The Ford Fiesta crew will start 10th out of 32 Rally2 cars on Boland’s 20th Rally Monte-Carlo.

James Fulton will start Rally Monte-Carlo one car behind his Rally2 compatriots as the Cavan co-driver makes his debut with Japan’s Yuki Yamamoto. Yamamoto is part of Toyota’s WRC Challenge Program with Monte-Carlo marking the start of his second year in WRC2.

The first of 18 Rally Monte-Carlo stages takes place on Thursday evening with action extending across four days until Sunday afternoon’s Power Stage.