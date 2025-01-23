Third wind warning put in place for Donegal

Donegal is now under three weather warnings for wind with the arrival of Storm Éowyn.

The times have changed in the past hour.

An orange warning begins at midnight tonight and will remain in place until four o’clock tomorrow evening.

The red weather warning will now start at 7am and end at 2pm.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning will come into effect from 4pm tomorrow afternoon until 11pm tomorrow night.

Donegal County Council have issued advice, telling the public to stay indoors, avoid travelling, avoid coastal areas and to be prepared for power cuts.