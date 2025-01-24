90,000 without power in Donegal

Approximately 90,000 homes and businesses are currently without power in Donegal.

The impact of Storm Eowyn is being felt right across the county.

Power outages are affecting, Milford, Donegal Town, Bundoran, Dungloe, Stranolar, Ballyshannon, Convoy, Kilcar, Newtowncunningham, Creeslough, Derrybeg and Gweedore.

Siobhán Wynne, ESB Networks Regional Manager says estimated restoration times will be given tomorrow once damage has been assessed.

She anticipates it could be a week before power is restored to all parts of Donegal.