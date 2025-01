Concerns have been raised after an ambulance failed to arrive to tend to a woman who’s house caught fire.

Kevin told the Nine ’til Noon Show that his sister in law’s home caught fire at around 11 o’clock last night.

The fire department arrived promptly.

The woman was taken to a neighbour’s house to wait for an ambulance and was given oxygen.

Kevin said by half past midnight, there was still no sign of medical aid…………..

Highland Radio has contacted the National Ambulance Service for a comment