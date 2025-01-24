Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Plan being prepared to guide the development of Downings

Donegal County Council’s Regeneration and Development Team has begun to develop a co-ordinated Action Plan for Downings.

The issue was raised at a meeting this week by Cllr Declan Meehan, who stressed the need for a masterplan develop a master plan for the coordinated future development of Downings, incorporating housing, roads, community development, public amenities, and environmental improvements.

Cllr Meehan says Downings tends to be treated as a holiday destination, but a plan is needed that focuses on local peoples’ needs, with community engagement at its core……….

