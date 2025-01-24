‘Storm Éowyn impact will be felt for many days’ – DCC

The impact of Storm Éowyn will be felt for many days in Donegal.

That’s according to Donegal County Council’s Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems, Garry Martin.

He says fallen trees and damaged electricity lines are affecting the entire county.

People travelling after the current weather warnings are lifted are being urged to exercise extreme caution due to the fallout of the storm.

However, Mr Martin has reiterated the need for people to stay safe as Storm Éowyn batters Donegal.