Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

‘Storm Éowyn impact will be felt for many days’ – DCC

The impact of Storm Éowyn will be felt for many days in Donegal.

That’s according to Donegal County Council’s Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems, Garry Martin.

He says fallen trees and damaged electricity lines are affecting the entire county.

People travelling after the current weather warnings are lifted are being urged to exercise extreme caution due to the fallout of the storm.

However, Mr Martin has reiterated the need for people to stay safe as Storm Éowyn batters Donegal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_3593
News, Top Stories

LIVE: Storm Éowyn

24 January 2025
Road
Top Stories, News

‘Storm Éowyn impact will be felt for many days’ – DCC

24 January 2025
Warning
Top Stories, Audio, News

Gardai in Donegal continue to appeal to people to stay at home

24 January 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on drug charges

24 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_3593
News, Top Stories

LIVE: Storm Éowyn

24 January 2025
Road
Top Stories, News

‘Storm Éowyn impact will be felt for many days’ – DCC

24 January 2025
Warning
Top Stories, Audio, News

Gardai in Donegal continue to appeal to people to stay at home

24 January 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on drug charges

24 January 2025
downings pier
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plan being prepared to guide the development of Downings

24 January 2025
leinster house
Audio, News, Top Stories

Only three women in new cabinet

24 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube