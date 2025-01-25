Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
528,000 properties remain without power in Ireland

ESB Networks say around 528,000 customers around the country remain without power this morning.

Crews have been out since first light to continue repair works and the Network have contacted British and French utilities to ask for help.

As of this morning, approximately 47k customers in Donegal remain without power.

Largest outages include:

Milford – 7k

Rossgeir – 4200

Donegal Town – 4k

Stranolar – 3200

Cullion – 3k

Dungloe – 2800

Killybegs – 2600

Glenties – 2600

Ballyshannon – 2400

Newtowncunningham – 2300

Convoy – 2k

Moville – 2k

ESB Networks Manager Brian Tapely has warned that it could take a number of days before power is fully restored as most of the country was affected by the storm.

Top Stories

Fallen Trees
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clean up operarions continuing today after Storm Éowyn

25 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn Updates

25 January 2025
000e2e97-800
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend the scene of Clonleigh road traffic collision

25 January 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Second weather warning issued for Donegal

25 January 2025
